Gujarat: Bride tests positive for Covid-19 in Valsad, quarantined after wedding

The woman, officials said, had visited Mumbai for shopping a few days ago.

A bride, who tested positive for Covid-19, was quarantined after the wedding ceremony in Valsad on Friday, health department officials said. All other people at the venue were tested for the infection and were found negative, they added.

The woman, officials said, had visited Mumbai for shopping a few days ago. On Wednesday, she underwent an RT-PCR test at Valsad Civil hospital. After the report was received Friday, the Covid-19 flying squad members, formed by Valsad district collector, along with health officer Dr Kamal Chaudhary reached the 22-year-old woman’s house at Mota Bazaar to isolate the patient but were informed that she was getting married at a banquet hall in Saileela mall on Dharampur Road in the city.

According to health officials, the wedding was underway when the flying squad reached the venue. On the request of the woman’s parents, the team allowed her to complete the rituals while abiding Covid-19 guidelines.

Bhavesh Parmar, the in-charge of the Covid-19 squad, said, “When we reached the hall, we found the woman was seated before the hawan kund. Looking at the situation, we decided not to disturb the ongoing rituals. We told the bride and groom to put on hand gloves and face masks. The patient’s family members and in-laws cooperated and the marriage procedures were carried out following social-distancing norms. We conducted rapid antigen tests on all the people who were accompanying the groom and the others present at the venue. All of them were found negative.”

The rituals were completed two hours, officials said, following which the flying squad members took the woman to her parent’s residence where she was home quarantined.

“The woman was asymptomatic. We have told her to remain under home isolation for a few more days and get again tested after seven days,” Parmar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.