Gujarat: Branded as ‘witch’, woman set on fire by relatives; CM offers funds for treatment

The Meghraj police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons of the victim’s family who set her on fire. The Meghraj police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons of the victim’s family who set her on fire.

A 42-year-old woman from Aravalli district of North Gujarat sustained serious burn injuries after three of her relatives branded her as a “witch” and held her responsible for mental retardation of their son before pouring kerosene and setting her on fire late Tuesday night. After getting to know about the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday declared that all expenses for her treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The victim is a resident of Ramgadhi village of Meghraj taluka, Aravalli district. The Meghraj police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three persons of the victim’s family who set her on fire. The three accused have been identified as Babu Parmar, Kodar Parmar and Jyotsana Parmar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Kanzariya said, “The victim and the accused are relatives. The accused have a mentally retarded son. Whereas, the victim does not have a child of her own. So, the accused were alleging the victim of being a witch who had practiced black magic on their son and made him mentally retarded.” Kanzariya added, “On Tuesday late night, the accused had a verbal clash with the victim over the issue in which the former allegedly started abusing the victim. Following a heated exchange of words, the three accused had set the woman on fire after pouring kerosene on her,”

The victim was admitted to a public hospital in Modasa and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital with more than 50% burns. Kanzariya said that all the three accused have been arrested even as the victim’s condition is reported to be stable.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App