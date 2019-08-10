Gujarat braces for a wet weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday in most parts of the state.

Advertising

“Heavy to very heavy rain very likely with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of Anand, Vadodara, Kheda and Bharuch. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Surat,” the IMD warning for August 10 said. On August 12, South districts of Navsari and Valsad are expected to receive heavy rainfall, it said.

Heavy rain is very likely in the districts of South Gujarat, including Dang, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi, and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli. Districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot and Junagadh in Saurashtra are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain with islotaed extremely heavy rainfall. Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch are expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 10.

For August 11, the IMD’s warning said, “Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Vadodara, Surat, Dangs and Tapi.”

Advertising

Northern districts of Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Central parts of Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, South districts of Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli are also to receive heavy rainfall. While heavy to very heavy rain is very likely in Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Porba-ndar and Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch on August 11.

A combination of weather activities has been attributed to the widespread heavy rainfall. “A depression over West MP moved west-northwestwards, which is very likely to move further and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours,” the forecast said.