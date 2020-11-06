Gujarat: Bootlegging case probe leads cops to skeleton of man murdered in 2015

The matter came to light after Surat Crime Branch officials picked up a youth from Pandesara on suspicion.

Investigation into a bootlegging case led Surat city police to skeletal remains, suspected to be of a bootlegger allegedly killed in 2015 by a rival, buried under the stairway of his house in Pandesara area.

The victim, Shivam Chauhan, from UP, was then 20 years old and was allegedly killed by Rajeevsingh Suranjansingh Rajput (36), a migrant worker from Begusarai in Bihar. Rajput has been booked for murder along with six others.

The matter came to light after Surat Crime Branch officials picked up a youth from Pandesara on suspicion. During questioning, he said one Raju Bihari alias Rajeevsingh Suranjansingh Rajput, (36), had killed his friend and bootlegger Chauhan over a monetary dispute and hidden his body under the stairway of his house and sealed the space with cement. Police sources said Chauhan was also involved in the liquor business. The officials of Crime branch worked on the lead and found that Rajput was in a jail in a bootlegging case and had recently come out.

On Wednesday, he was nabbed from Pandesara and he confessed to the murder during interrogation.

ACP, Surat Crime Branch, R R Sarwaiya, said, “Shivam was then around 20 and was staying with his parents and brother. He was into liquor trade and a friend of Rajput. He had taken some money from Rajput, but police caught his liquor consignment and he could not repay. Rajput then invited Shivam for a party after Diwali in 2015, and killed him with the help of his friends.”

On Thursday, police broke open the wall in Rajput’s home and found a skeleton with skull detached.

