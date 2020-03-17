Gujarat: Bootlegger, aides booked for ‘attacking vigilance team’ in Dahod

“Panda has been arrested earlier, too, under the Prohibition Act but had never attacked the police. All the accused have managed to flee and we are trying to trace them,” said police sub-inspector BA Baria. (Representational Image) “Panda has been arrested earlier, too, under the Prohibition Act but had never attacked the police. All the accused have managed to flee and we are trying to trace them,” said police sub-inspector BA Baria. (Representational Image)

A notorious bootlegger from Dahod, Arjun Panda, and his aides were booked by the Dahod police for attacking policemen from the state vigilance team during a liquor raid on late Sunday night.

Based on a tip-off, five policemen from the state vigilance team had raided Panda’s house in Jalat village of Dahod on Sunday. As the police vehicle approached the house, Panda fled the spot in his SUV. He then returned armed with stones along with his aides who attacked the cops and resorted to heavy stone pelting, the police said.

The police resorted to opening five rounds of fire in the air and additional force was called in to control the situation. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused then fled into the nearby jungles, the police said. The police also recovered Illegally Made Foreign Liqour (IMFL) stock worth Rs 5.39 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (Member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly ), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.

“Panda has been arrested earlier, too, under the Prohibition Act but had never attacked the police. All the accused have managed to flee and we are trying to trace them. Three police vehicles were damaged but no policemen received any serious injuries,” said police sub-inspector BA Baria.

