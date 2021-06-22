Gujarat: Body of tempo driver who ran over ‘cow vigilante’ found in creek

The decomposed body of a tempo driver who ran over a self-styled cow vigilante on June 18, killing him on the spot, was recovered from the banks of Bam Creek in Gujarat’s Valsad on Sunday, while police arrested four more accused in the case on Monday.

According to police, on June 18, Kansara, a resident of Dharampur, accompanied by his friends Akash Jani and Vimal Bharwad, intercepted a tempo loaded with 11 cattle on the Bam Creek Bridge in Valsad.

However, the tempo ran over Kansara, killing him on the spot, while his friends intimated the police. An offence was registered at Dungri police station under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said on Sunday, one Jayesh Ahir, who was grazing his cattle on the banks of Bam creek, found the decomposed body of a man and informed police. Dungri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Jamil Shaikh, who was arrested in the case, later identified the body as of driver Akram Shaikh (42).

Dungri police sub-inspector J S Rajput said, “Two persons were travelling in the Eicher tempo that ran over cow vigilante Hardik Kansara. Among the 10 accused arrested on Saturday, Asgar Ansari was in the tempo with Akram Shaikh. Both had jumped off the creek bridge fearing arrest. While Asgar managed to escape, Akram drowned in the creek. The body was handed over to Akram’s family.”

On June 19, police arrested 10 persons, including four from Maharashtra, in the case. Four more accused arrested on Monday are Rajubhai Ahir of Dharampur in Valsad, Gaffarbhai Amir Shaikh of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Akbar Kabir Khan and Munirbhai Shaikh — residents of Vankal village in Valsad.