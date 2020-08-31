Gujarat: Man stabs brother during board meeting chaired by their father

An injured Vaibhav was rushed to the hospital.

A man allegedly stabbed his younger brother during a company board meeting chaired by their father after being sacked from the post of director. The incident happened inside a factory owned by Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL) on Sidsar Road of Vartej village on the outskirts of Bhavnagar.

According to the police, Mehul Tamboli stabbed his brother Vaibhav in the abdomen during the meeting on Saturday. “Mehul stabbed his younger brother after the board passed a resolution removing him as a member of the board of directors. The elder brother was enraged at his expulsion from the board and in a fit of rage, attacked his younger brother,” Manish Thakar, deputy superintendent of police, Bhavnagar city division, told The Indian Express on Monday.

Bipin Tamboli, the chairman of the board of directors and father of the brothers, was chairing the board meeting.

An injured Vaibhav was rushed to the hospital while Vartej police booked Mehul under Indian Penal Code, Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) after Bipin filed a complaint.

“Vaibhav was stabbed in his abdomen only once and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. His condition is reported to be stable,” Thakar further said.

In his complaint, 77-year-old Bipin claimed that his younger son was stabbed by his brother during the board meeting in front of a room full of witnesses.

“While discussing the affairs of the company, I informed them that I had told shareholders Mehul will not be a director of our company. Hearing this, Mehul got angry, started using rough language, and stabbed my younger son Vaibhav in the right side of his abdomen,” stated Bipin in his complaint, and added that others present at the meeting overpowered Mehul and rushed Vaibhav to the hospital.

Vaibhav lives with his father in Bhavnagar while Mehul lives in other part of the city.

“Mehul is on the run and efforts are on to arrest him,” the DysP said.

TCL is a BSE-listed company which supplies parts to a number of auto-majors like Ferrari, Ford, Fiat, General Motors, Jaguar, John Deer etc. PA Subramanian is the vice-chairman of the board of directors of the company. The two Tamboli brothers are executive board members, while Prof Jain and PS Shenoy are independent directors of the company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd