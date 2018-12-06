Gujarat: Board at Vadodara mosque ‘bars’ entry of Muslim BJP leader

A board with a message to ban the entry of a Muslim leader was placed on the gate of a mosque in Vadodara recently, PTI reported on Thursday.

Advertising

However, it was not clear who put up the board as the trustees of the mosque issued a statement denying that they had issued an order prohibiting entry to Zahir Qureshi, general secretary of minority cell of the BJP’s city unit.

The board hung at the gate of a mosque in Yakutpura area, said that Qureshi “should not enter by trustees’ order”.

Police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlaut said police were investigating who put up the board.

The BJP leader said that some people did not like his attending a meeting of BJP Muslim leaders in Delhi last month to discuss an amicable solution to the Babri Masjid dispute.

-With PTI inputs