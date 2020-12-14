Gujarat BJP to hold farmers’ meets to ‘create awareness on new farm laws’

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

To create awareness on the agriculture laws enacted by the Central Government, the state BJP will hold nine convention of farmers in the state in coming days.

It was decided at the two-day Chintan Baithak of Gujarat BJP that concluded on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders, including state president CR Paatil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and party incharge for the state, Bhupender Yadav.

The development has come even as thousands of farmers are protesting on the border of Delhi against the farm laws.

An official party release, issued after the conclusion of Chintan Baithak quoted party spokesperson Bharat Pandya as saying, “Under the guidance of national leadership, nine farmers’ conventions and eight press conferences will be held as part of public awareness about the historic farm laws implemented by PM Narendra Modi for the uplift of farmers and to double their income. ” The release also stated that deliberations were held for the planning of upcoming elections of institutes of local self governance following which two party leaders were appointed as election incharges for each of the 31 districts. In the said deliberations, party president CR Paatil laid special emphasis on the formation of page committees.

