Gujarat BJP spokesperson and party MP from East Ahmedabad test positive

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya and party MP from Ahmedabad East constituency Hasmukh Patel, on Tuesday, tested positive for Covid-19. Following this Pandya has been admitted to UN Mehta Hospital, whereas Patel has been home quarantined. At the same time, newly appointed party president C R Paatil has also got himself tested for Covid-19 at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad and his result was awaited.

BJP Media Convenor Prashant Vala said that Pandya has been admitted at UN Mehta Hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital complex. Hasmukh Patel declared on Twitter that he and his wife have tested positive and have been home quarantined.

Pandya is the fifth person from the BJP state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, to have tested positive for Covid-19. Before him, party’s office secretary Paresh Patel, a telephone operator and two peons have already tested positive.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, rumours were rife that Paatil had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he has been admitted at Apollo hospital. However, he cleared the speculations and tweeted, “My health is good. My antigen test has returned negative. Report of RT-PCR test is pending. Right now, I am completely healthy.”

After his appointment as party president, Paatil has been on organisational tours of different regions of the state. Party workers thronged the venues, in violation of social distance norms.

Talking to The Indian Express, Paatil said, “During month-long tour, I was tired and was experiencing weakness, so I got myself checked at the hospital. The doctors told me to undergo Rapid Antigen test (RAT), and RTPCR test. And since I had to undergo the test because of the upcoming session of the parliament, I got myself tested. The RAT returned negative, while other test reports will come on Wednesday. Currently, I am alright and I don’t have any problems, it is all due to tiredness.”

The party headquarters has also been witnessing gathering of workers these days after appointment of Paatil as the new president. The new state BJP chief has started a system where two ministers twice a week listen to workers and their issues at the headquarters.

Notably, the system continued at Shree Kamalam Tuesday as Minister of State for Agriculture, Panchayat and Environment Jaydrathsinh Parmar sat and heard party workers.

Vala said that the party has advised party workers not to crowd the headquarters without any reason. He also added that a decision whether to continue the ministers’ visits to Shree Kamalam or temporarily postpone it will be taken by week end.

Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya said that generally they do not put an office under containment zone if a person working there tests positive. Arya said that an area where a positive patient is residing is generally put under containment zone.

And so, the Collector added, Shree Kamalam has not been put under containment zone. He added that if the cases of people living in that area increase, the government can think about putting it (Shree Kamalam) under containment zone.

About Paatil, Arya said that the former has got tested at a private lab, so the district authorities would not know the status of the result immediately. Generally, the results of private labs come to us around 12 midnight. So, he added, they will come to know about Paatil’s test after 12 midnight.

