scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

Gujarat: BJP appoint Tomar, Pralhad Joshi as observers; likely to name new CM today

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat state in-charge Bhupender Yadav are already in the state, consulting leaders over the exercise.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: September 12, 2021 7:22:28 am
Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed observers in Gujarat to help choose Vijay Rupani's replacement at the earliest. (FIle Photos)

The BJP has appointed Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar as observers, as the party looks to avert the crisis in Gujarat at the earliest by choosing a new chief minister to replace Vijay Rupani, who stepped down on Saturday.

Also Read |The Anandiben parallel: this time how the tables turned on Rupani

Party legislators are expected to meet and elect Rupani’s replacement on Sunday.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Gujarat state in-charge Bhupender Yadav are already in the state, consulting leaders over the exercise. Both were having a series of meetings and discussions even ahead of Rupani’s resignation on Saturday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Putting in his papers, Rupani, who took over as the chief minister in August 2016 and continued as the CM after the 2017 elections, has said that he would be taking over any responsibility that the party would give him in future.

Rupani was under criticism for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As the BJP is gearing up for the Assembly polls due in December 2022, the influential Patidars had demanded that the next chief minister should be a leader from their community.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 12: Latest News

Advertisement