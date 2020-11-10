Gujarat: BJP names 39 presidents for its city, district units

Senior BJP leaders were consulted before the names were announced, said Paatil.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named the presidents of its 39 city and district units across Gujarat, many of them being new appointees.

The the first major announcement after CR Paatil took over as the party’s state president comes months before elections to the local self government bodies. The tenure of president of city and district units is three years.

Talking to The Indian Express, Paatil said, “We look at different aspects such as the candidate’s acceptability in the party, seniority, behavior with the party workers along with other factors. Senior leaders are consulted before announcing the names.”

The new names announced on Monday include: Dashrat Pawar in Dangs district, Hemant Kansara in Valsad district, Bhurabhai Shah in Navsari, Niranjan Zanzmera in Surat city (former Mayor of Surat city), Sandeep Desai in Surat (district), Dr Jayram Gamit in Tapi, Marutisinh Atodariya in Bharuch, Ghanshyam Patel in Narmada, Dr Vijay Shah in Vadodara (city), Ashwin Patel in Vadodara (district), Rashmikant Vasava in Chhota Udepur, Ashwinbhai Patel in Panchmahal, Dashratbhai Bariya in Mahisagar, Shanker Amaliyar in Dadhod, Vipul Patel (Sojitra) in Anand, Arjunsinh Chauhan in Kheda, Harshgiri Gosai in Ahmedabad, Ruchirbhai Bhatt in Gandhinagar city, JD Patel in Sabarkantha and Rajendra Jethabhai Patel (Chaudhary) in Aravalli.

Jashubhai Patel has been appointed president of Mehsana district unit, Dashrat Thakore in Patan, Gumansinh Chauhan in Banaskantha, Keshubhai Patel in Kutch, Vimal Kagathra in Jmanagar (city) and Ramesh Mungra in Jamnagar (district), Khimbhai Jogal (Ahir) in Devbhumi Dwarka, Kamleshbhai Mirani in Rajkot (city), Mansukh Khachariya in Rajkot (district), Durlabhji Dethariya in Morbi, Punitbhai Sharma in Junagadh (city), Kirit Patel in Junagadh (district), Mansinh Parmar in Gir Somnath, Kiritbhai Modhwadia in Porbander, Kaushik

Vekariya in Amreli, Rajivbhai Pandya in Bhavnagar (city), Mukeshbhai Langalriya in Bhavnagar (district), Bhikhubhai Vaghela in Botad, Jagdishbhai Dalwadi in Jamnagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.