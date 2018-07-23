Gujarat: BJP MP wants to fight seat held by Union minister

On Sunday, a video showing Vaghela giving an interview to electronic media persons went viral on WhatAapp. On Sunday, a video showing Vaghela giving an interview to electronic media persons went viral on WhatAapp.

BJP MP from Patan constituency of Gujarat, Liladhar Vaghela, has put his party in a spot over his “wish” to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Banaskantha while asking current party MP from the seat and Union minister Haribhai Chaudhary to vacate the same for him.

On Sunday, a video showing Vaghela giving an interview to electronic media persons went viral on WhatAapp. In the video, Vaghela was seen saying that he belongs to Banaskantha and would ask the party to let him contest from Banaskantha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “But this time, I will be exercising my right to contest from Banaskantha. And if Haribhai also wants to contest from there, it will be for the party to take a call…” Vaghela said in the video.

When The Indian Express contacted Vaghela, he first confirmed having given the interview. However, on further queries related to his interview, he said, “I am 85 now. So, I do not remember, if I said so.”

