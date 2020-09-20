Gujarat BJP MLA, who recovered from Covid, dances inside temple without mask

Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav

Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav, who is known for his flamboyance as much as his controversial statements and actions, has embarrassed the ruling party once again.

Shrivastav, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, flouted safety protocols as he danced and sang bhajans along with his supporters inside a crowded temple in Gajrawdi area in Vadodara.

A video of Shrivastav is being widely shared on social media, where the MLA, who has acted in self-produced Gujarati films, is seen inside the temple dancing to the tune of the bhajans as his supporters cheer him. Except for two musicians, no one, including the temple priest, is seen wearing masks.

When contacted on Sunday, Shrivastav told The Indian Express, “The video of me dancing in the temple is true. I do it every Saturday. I went there yesterday as I have been going since over 45 years. This is not anything new. I have not flouted any guidelines because the government has allowed gatherings. There is circular regarding the same. There were just a few people and it was my private gathering.”

Shrivastav further said that the temple is owned by him and masks are not mandatory inside. “I own this temple. There is no need for any masks inside a temple. I sing bhajans on my own as I have been doing since several years,” he said.

Senior BJP leaders refused to comment on the matter.

Shrivastav tested positive for Covid-19 towards the end of August and was hospitalised for over a week. He recently completed his stipulated quarantine period. Incidentally, his long-time personal assistant also died undergoing Covid-19 treatment shortly before Shrivastav tested positive.

Shrivastav, during his stay in the hospital, had released a video addressing his supporters. “I am Bahubali and I will defeat Coronavirus. There is nothing like Coronavirus. It is not so strong. Half of it has already been defeated and I will defeat the other half too. I will always be in your service.”

