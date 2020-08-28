Gujarat: BJP MLA, MP, MoS among 1,190 fresh Covid-19 cases

The state health department’s daily bulletin stated that the weekly case fatality rate has reduced to 1.6 percent across the state, compared to a month ago when it stood at 2.3 percent. (Representational)

BJP MLA from Surat city’s Majura constituency, Harsh Sanghavi; BJP MP from Ahmedabad (West) constituency Kirit Solanki and Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Cottage Industries, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were among those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat on Thursday. The state has reported 91,520 cases till date.

Sangahvi, 35, who was admitted to a private hospital in Surat on Wednesday, tweeted, “Today, I underwent Covid-19 test and it has turned out positive. I have opted for Hospitalisation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions. (sic)”

Today I underwent Covid-19 test & it has turned out positive.

I have opted for Hospitalization.

Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 27, 2020

Sanghavi accompanied newly appointed state BJP chief CR Paatil during the latter’s four-day tour of Saurashtra region between August 18 and 22. The Congress had alleged that BJP workers failed to maintain social distancing during the tour. A video had gone viral on social media in which BJP workers, including Sanghavi, were seen performing Garba on the road.

Sanghavi said, “Two days ago, I returned from Gandhinagar and got myself tested through Rapid Antigen test (on Tuesday evening) and the report returned negative. The doctor told me it was some viral infection. On Wednesday evening, again I underwent Rapid Antigen test and RT PCR tests and the report returned positive. I had also undergone chest CT scan and it also indicated some problem. I got admitted to Banker Hospital and now my condition is good. The doctors are regularly giving me Remdesivir injections.”

Sanghavi was the first political representative in Gujarat who, along with his friends, started a Covid Care Centre at a community hall in Althan area of Surat. Called Atal Samvedna Covid Care Centre, it is run by the Surat Municipal Corporation and patients with mild to moderate symptoms from SMIMER and New Civil Hospital are shifted here.

BJP MP from Ahmedabad (West) constituency Kirit Solanki also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Solanki, a surgeon, posted on his Facebook account that he was experiencing cough and mild fever since August 20 and got tested for Covid-19 on Thursday. He added that as per instructions of doctors, he has been under “strict home quarantine” and asked those who came in contact with him to seek medical advice.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Cottage Industries Dharmendrasinh Jadeja – popularly known as Hakubha – also tested positive on Thursday. Jadeja, an MLA from Jamnagar (North) constituency, declared his status on his Twitter account late Thursday and said, “My Corona report has returned positive and my health is good. I request all those who came in contact with me in last one week to voluntarily get home quarantined or get tested from doctor… (sic)”

મારો કોરોના રીપોર્ટ પોઝીટીવ આવ્યો છે અને મારી તબિયત સારી છે છેલ્લા એક અઠવાડિયા દરમિયાન મારા સંપર્ક માં આવેલ તમામ લોકો સ્વેચ્છાએ હોમ કવોરન્ટાઇન થવા અથવા તો ડોક્ટર પાસે ટેસ્ટ કરાવવા વિનંતી. ભગવાન ભોળાનાથ તથા આપ સૌના આશીર્વાદથી હું ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થઈ જઈશ. — Dharmendrasinh M. Jadeja (@hakubhajamnagar) August 27, 2020

While Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara are reporting the highest chunk of new cases in the state, the cases appear to have stabilised in that order. Surat is reporting 250-odd cases daily on an average and Ahmedabad is reporting 160 cases or so. The state health department’s daily bulletin stated that the weekly case fatality rate has reduced to 1.6 percent across the state, compared to a month ago when it stood at 2.3 percent.

Cumulative case fatality rate, however, stands at approximately 3.3 per cent with the death tally inching towards 3,000, including the 18 deaths reported on Thursday. Jamnagar has seen an uptick in August and reported 1,500-odd cases this month. Gandhinagar has seen double the deaths due to Covid-19 compared to Jamnagar, at 50. Among the smaller districts, Amreli continues to see a greater detection of the infection spread in the district, as does Morbi, Kutch, Panchmahal and Mehsana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd