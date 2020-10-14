Gujarat BJP MLA gets six months jail for 2017 case of vandalising hospital

The court also convicted four others while acquitting three for want of evidence. (File)

Gujarat BJP leader and Jamnagar Rural MLA Raghavji Patel and four others were convicted and sentenced to six months of imprisonment by a trial court in Dhrol town of Jamnagar district, on Tuesday, in a case of vandalising the government hospital in 2007. However, the court stayed the operation of the convicts’ sentences for a month to allow them to appeal against the verdict.

The verdict comes months after the court rejected the state government plea to withdraw the case against Patel, who had defected to the BJP in 2017.

“As per the orders of the district collector, we had filed a pursis under CrPC Section 321 to withdraw the instant case. However, the court had rejected that pursis and ruled that such a plea cannot be granted when the matter is pending for pronouncement of judgement,” said R D Bhuriya, incharge assistant public prosecutor in Dhrol.

The court also convicted four others while acquitting three for want of evidence.

Patel, then MLA of Congress, had gone to the government hospital in Dhrol town to submit a memorandum in 2007. Along with his supporters, he had forced his way into the office of the doctor while others vandalised the premises. Dhrol police had booked the MLA and seven others on the basis of a complaint filed by the doctor of the hospital.

