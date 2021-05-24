Gujarat: BJP MLA draws flak for filling syringe with remdesivir

When contacted, Zalavadiya confirmed the video and said that it is 4-5 days old. He said that he serves at a Covid care centre in Sarthana of Surat where 211 Covid-19 patients have been treated so far. (Representational)

Congress lambasted the ruling party after a video of V D Zalavadiya, BJP MLA from Kamrej constituency of Surat, in which he is purportedly seen filling a syringe with a vial of Remdesivir injection before transferring it to a drip bottle, went viral.

The incident captured in the video is around 4-5 days old. It is of a Covid Care Centre being run by Zalavadiya, Class V passout, and others at Sarthana Community Hall of Surat city.

Congres spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said that when there is a shortage of trained medical professionals in the state, the BJP-ruled state government should start training centres under the leadership of Zalavadiya on how to apply injections or how to dress a wound.

Parmar said, “It is very sad the way a video of Zalavadiya (filling a syringe with a vial of Remdesivir injection) has surfaced. (Deputy Chief Minister) Nitinbhai (Patel, who is also a health minister) should start training centres under the leadership of Zalavadiya on how to apply injection, how to dress a wound etc. and give training to BJP workers so that the shortage of doctors, nurses, health workers, and para medical staff in the state can be tackled.”

When contacted, Zalavadiya confirmed the video and said that it is 4-5 days old. He said that he serves at a Covid care centre in Sarthana of Surat where 211 Covid-19 patients have been treated so far.

About the video and Congress criticism over the same, Zalavadiya said, “I did not administer the injection to any patient. I have only done a job that a compounder performs (of assisting a doctor). It is the job of the opposition party to oppose everything…”