Gujarat: BJP leader recuperating after surgery ‘gets call to attend meet’

Senior BJP leader and former state minister Jay Narayan Vyas, who is recuperating after a heart surgery, tweeted on Tuesday that he had received a call from the state BJP headquarters to attend a meeting.

Vyas posted on Twitter, “Received a call from Kamalam asking me to attend a meeting.

In past if u were slight unwell senior most party bosses would ask about your health or drop in. I am in a hospital with by pass surgery the entire world knows except the Kamalam kid! Party has definitely changed !!” Shree Kamalam is the state headquarters of Gujarat BJP.

When contacted over Vyas’s comment on the social media, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “It was routine online meeting of the organization in which around 350 party members were expected to participate. Such meetings happen every week. We have a call center at Shree Kamalam from where people make reminder calls to those expected in the meeting.

Apparently the guys (who made the call) would not have known (that Vyas has undergone a bypass surgery).” “We wish him speedy recovery and a long life,” he added.