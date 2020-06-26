Gujarat: BJP corporator suspended, arrested for duping man on pretext of jobs

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the two from Vadnagar town recently. They are under two days’ police remand. (Representational) Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the two from Vadnagar town recently. They are under two days’ police remand. (Representational)

A BJP corporator from Vadnagar Nagarpalika of Mehsana district has been suspended from the party’s primary membership after she was arrested by Gandhinagar police in an alleged job racket case.

The corporator and her husband were arrested recently for allegedly cheating a person from Gandhinagar to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by promising jobs to the latter’s three children in banks and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The corporator and her husband were identified as Rinkuben Patel and Bharat Patel and charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Rinkuben is a BJP corporator from Ward No. 7 of Vadnagar municipality of Mehsana district. She has been suspended from the primary membership of the party by an order of president of Mehsana BJP Nitin Patel.

He said the acts committed by the corporator are contrary to the ideology of the party and therefore she has been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

“We will also initiate legal procedure to get her ousted as BJP corporator from Vadnagar Nagarpalika,” he added.

Sector 21 Police Station of Gandhinagar registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against Rinkuben and her husband on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Kishor Prajapati.

Sources from the police station said that Rinkuben and her husband had allegedly taken around Rs 1.56 crore from Prajapati by promising jobs for his three children in banks and ISRO between 2014 and 2015. Prajapati’s complaint was pending for some time now and an FIR was registered recently. After registration of the offence, the two were evading arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the two from Vadnagar town recently. They are under two days’ police remand.

