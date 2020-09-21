Gujarat: BJP corporator flouts Covid norms, celebrates birthday

BJP corporator Manish Pagar at an event organised to mark his birthday. (Express photo)

A BJP corporator of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Manish Pagar, celebrated his birthday on Sunday by gathering a crowd of underprivileged women to distribute grocery kits sponsored by a private corporate entity.

The event, which saw the attendance of Akota BJP MLA Seema Mohile, has triggered a controversy for violation of the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines prohibiting public gatherings, emphasising on social distancing norms and the wearing of masks.

Pagar, who is a corporator of ward 12 of the VMC, held the event under a flyover in his ward, putting up a backdrop of balloons for his birthday. A celebratory table at the event was flanked by a group of his supporters even as the women from his ward came up one by one to collect the kits.

Although most people were seen wearing masks, Pagar had lowered his mask to his chin to pose for photos.

The event did not adhere to social distancing norms at a time when Akota is one of the areas in the city that is witnessing a steady rise of Covid-19 cases.

