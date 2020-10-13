Gujarat: BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary files nomination

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chaudhary said, “I am happy that BJP leaders and workers have accepted me and have given me full support, keeping faith on me.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kaprada constituency, Jitu Chaudhary, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly bypolls before the returning officer at Kaprada taluka of Valsad district, on Monday.

Chaudhary, who was a Congress MLA from the seat, resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June, paving way for a bypoll. The leader later joined the BJP, which chose him as candidate for Kaprada seat, where the Congress is yet to declare its candidate.

Chaudhary was accompanied by Ramesh Gamit, former president of Kaprada taluka panchayat and former BJP MLA from Kaprada, Madhubhai Raut, who lost to Chaudhary in the previous assembly elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chaudhary said, “I am happy that BJP leaders and workers have accepted me and have given me full support, keeping faith on me.”

