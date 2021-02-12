Gujarat: BJP campaign material has special items for youth, women

For youth and students, special pocket cards have been prepared containing details of various people-oriented government schemes. And there are small BJP flags that can be permanently fixed on motorbikes. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday brought out its campaign material prepared over the past four months for the upcoming elections to six municipal corporations, 81 municipalities, 21 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats.

The material — having 42 items — has been prepared targeting various sections of the society such as youth, students, women, SCs, STs and OBCs from urban and rural backgrounds.

For youth and students, special pocket cards have been prepared containing details of various people-oriented government schemes. And there are small party flags that can be permanently fixed on motorbikes.

Scarves, banners, caps and stickers for two-wheelers and four-wheelers also form part of the BJP campaign material. It also includes items such as hair pin, necklace, rubber hair clip and saree clip for women.

A party release said that a system has been put in place to ensure that the material reaches party workers at the booth level in urban and rural areas.