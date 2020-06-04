Gujarat BJP announces ‘virtual rallies’ and social media events

The party aims to reach out to over one lakh people, BJP state president Jitubhai Vaghani said from party headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar. (File) The party aims to reach out to over one lakh people, BJP state president Jitubhai Vaghani said from party headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar. (File)

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its plans to virtually reach out to people through social media platforms, for which Gujarat BJP has planned virtual programmes between June 4 and 28.

In order to take various initiatives, schemes and discuss achievements of the state and Central governments, especially in the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, BJP has planned rallies and social media events across the state in the month of June.

While BJP national president JP Nadda will virtually address the state’s north zone rally on June 8, other state and national BJP leaders will address virtual rallies between June 4 and 17 in all four zones of Gujarat. Video conferencing scheduled between June 8 and 28 will focus on Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives.

Gujarat BJP has also announced door-to-door visits across the state, except in containment zones, between June 15 and 28 by teams of two party members each who will hand out copies of the letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the public, BJP state president Jitubhai Vaghani declared in a video press conference on Thursday.

WhatsApp groups of new party members have been created to reach out to the public, between June 4 and 10, with announcements of state and Centre’s initiatives and achievements.

The party aims to reach out to over one lakh people. “All available mediums of social media and communication would be used to reach out to maximum persons. MLAs and MPs will hold video conferences in different districts and municipal corporations, between June 7 and 28, aiming to reach each and every house,” BJP state president Jitubhai Vaghani said from party headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

The schedule for various morchas is BJP Yuva Morcha and Scheduled Caste Morcha between June 7 and 14, Baxipanch and Mahila Morcha between June 15 and 28, followed by Scheduled Tribes Morcha and Kisan Morcha.

