Gujarat: BBA graduate arrested ‘for forging marksheets’

A 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday for allegedly forging marksheets of universities and schools, and selling them.

Police said the accused, Prince Pathak, is a graduate in business administration. According to police, over 100 marksheets and certificates of several education institutions were recovered from Pathak’s possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Gotri police raided Pathak’s office premises in Gotri area here on Thursday and recovered multiple marksheets of Classes X and XII and various educational institutions from across the country. Pathak was arrested after he failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to why he had those documents. Police confirmed that they found no involvement of anyone from the institutions (whose marksheets Pathak used to forge) in its investigation.

Pathak, a native of Rajasthan, was living in Waghodia area of the city for the last six years. “He had a company named N K group which provided counselling and assistance to students for admission. But on the pretext of the assistance, he used to provide fake certificates to these students. At his office here, there was no banner or signage and he used to work late in the night,” said Investigating Officer D K Rao.

An FIR was lodged against Pathak at Gotri police station under relevant IPC sections.