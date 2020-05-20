Gujarat: Barber shops, salons open, safety in place

At a salon shop in Vadodara, Tuesday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana) At a salon shop in Vadodara, Tuesday. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Barber salons and beauty parlours, which opened in Gujarat on Tuesday, except in the cities of Ahmedabad and Surat, are trying to adapt as many preventive measures as possible to continue their business amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While some salons have taken to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to ensure safety, most are depending on cleanliness and sanitation to operate amid scrutiny.

Vishal Limbachiya, who owns 19 salons under the brand ‘A One’ — located in Vadodara, Anand, Vidyanagar, Nadiad, Bharuch, Surat and an outlet in Dubai — opened in Vadodara on Tuesday. The salon in Nadiad had already opened last week following relaxations in Kheda district.

The staff in all salons owned by Limbachiya have been using as much disposable equipment as possible. He says, “Our staff is using PPE kits and face shields, which are sanitised after each customer (leaves), as per guidelines. We are also using disposable covers for hair cuts and towels, and sanitising the reusable cutting materials with high-grade sanitisers.”

“We opted PPE kits because it gives security to the stylists who are in close physical contact with the clients… We are ensuring that none of our staff is symptomatic,” says owner of a salon in Alkapuri.

Local baber shops, however, say they cannot afford the luxury of PPE kits. Ashok Nai, who runs a small shop in Manjalpur, wears only a face mask and lets his customers in with the same. “I can’t buy gloves or PPE kits. I am using sanitiser for my hands and scissors after every customer. I have asked my clients to bring their own combs if they wish,” he says.

The notification, at the moment, only allows barbers operating from shops to open their business. A small-time barber, who runs one such stall in Alkapuri, relies on at-home barber service. “I have been getting calls almost every day for home service. Luckily, throughout the lockdown, I managed to earn at least Rs 300 per day,” he says.

