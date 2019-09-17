Gujarat Bankers must provide loans in a hassle-free manner: CM Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Monday chaired the 162nd meeting of State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Maheshkumar Jain, Chairman of SLBC, CEO of Bank of Baroda P S Jaykumar and several senior officers of the state government.

An official release quoted Rupani as saying, “Globalisation has brought the world closer leading a fast paced development in a rapidly changing world. In such a scenario, it is imperative to be futuristic and provide the necessary support to accelerate development.”

The release added, “Gujarat is renowned for its business and entrepreneurial spirit. There are around 34 lakh MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) units in Gujarat. Keeping this in mind, the banks must take necessary steps and introduce measures for providing loans in a hassle-free manner.”

The banks should open more number of offices across Gujarat in order to ensure a transparent DBT and provide loans to the needy in order to fulfill “Housing for All” by 2022 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The release quoted Deputy CM as saying that the state government is committed in realising the mission of opening a bank in every village with a population of more than 5,000 people as envisioned by Modi.