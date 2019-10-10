Gujarat: Eight-month-old baby girl killed in acid attack by father

An eight-month-old baby girl from Chalasana village of Jotana taluka in Mehsana district in Gujarat died of burn injuries after her father allegedly attacked her with acid. Mehsana district police has registered a murder case against the father of the deceased child.

Advertising

Police said the accused had hatched a conspiracy to frame some of his relatives, who are against his affair with a woman.

According to Kadi police station officials, the incident happened around 1.30 on Wednesday when the girl was sleeping in her cradle and her mother, Sujan Thakor, was away from home. Thakor informed the police after she returned home and found that her daughter was dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjita Vanzara who is supervising the investigation in the case said, “In our investigation, we have found that the girl was malnourished and her mother is physically handicapped due to paralysis. The accused was having an affair with one of his sister-in-laws and the family was against the same.”

Advertising

“So, this man had hatched a conspiracy by throwing acid on his daughter. He wanted to get framed those people from the family — who were against his affair — in his daughter’s murder. He initially made her wife to call police and inform that some people had killed her daughter. However, investigation has revealed that he himself had thrown acid on the girl,” added Vanzara.

Vanzara further added that the mother of the deceased girl has, in her statement to police, stated that Vinuji had killed her daughter by throwing acid on her.

He said that the deceased had sustained major burn injuries on her throat and the postmortem report has also mentioned ‘shock due to burns’ as the cause of death. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Manish Singh said that the police have arrested the accused father of the deceased girl child and further investigation was underway. Singh added, “He (the accused) is a convict in a case of rape and had come out of jail only three months back after serving his sentence.”