Gujarat: Audio system minimises interaction between doctors and Covid patients in Mahisagar

In an attempt to ensure the safety of medical practitioners, a dedicated COVID hospital in Balasinor taluka of Mahisagar district has come up with an unique initiative of an audio system to minimise contact with the patients.

The system has been installed for primary interaction of patients with doctors at the Kamlaben Shantilal Parikh (KSP) Super Speciality Centre, which was turned into a dedicated COVID hospital on April 10.

Any patient who arrives at the centre with ILI (Influenza like illness), SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) or any other respiratory issues is directed to the registration counter. A counter with a small window meant for registration here doubles as both the registration-admission and consultation point.

The small window for the patients to interact with the staff inside is now closed. Instead of staff facilitating registration and admission, the glass enclosure is occupied by a nurse and a doctor. They converse with the patients through cordless microphones while ensuring social distancing guaranteed by the glass wall. From the counter, a three-seater bench and two stools divide the patients from the staff. One of the stools is mounted with a cordless mic and speaker which the patients use to converse with the staff.

“The idea behind setting up the system was to minimise the contact between the patients who are referred here, who could be suspected carriers of COVID-19, and the medical staff of the hospital. This is to ensure the safety and well being of our staff members who are front-line workers during the pandemic,” said incharge superintendent of the hospital, Dr Bipin Pathak.

A glass enclosure for collecting samples is kept near the registration area. A lab technician is seated inside separated from the patient by a glass wall. The sample is collected through a hole without any direct contact with the patient. At the COVID-19 isolation ward at the top floor, one medical officer and two nurses are deputed for round-the-clock duty on a rotational basis. Pathak said, “It is also economical in a way that there is less usage of PPE kits when there is minimal or no contact between the suspected patients and the medical staff… though we have enough PPE kits.” The patient’s history and symptoms is also discussed over a WhatsApp group of physicians from the district.

The hospital is currently functions with five medical officers, 10 staff nurses, three lab technicians, three pharmacists, a dietitian and five other staff members apart from the hospital superintendent.

