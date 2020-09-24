Gujarat: ATS seizes demonetised currency notes

On July 29, the ATS had arrested two men and seized demonetised currency notes valued at Rs 4.76 crore in Godhra of Panchmahal. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 11,099 demonetised currency notes of denominations

500 and 1,000 valued at Rs 99.4 lakh from a car in Gandhinagar and nabbed an accused in this connection.

As per a statement by the ATS on Wednesday, the accused Manish Sanghani (Patel), 42, a resident of Nava Ghanshyamgadh village in Halvad Taluka of Morbi, was apprehended in his car at Sector 28 of Gandhinagar.

On July 29, the ATS had arrested two men and seized demonetised currency notes valued at Rs 4.76 crore in Godhra of Panchmahal.

