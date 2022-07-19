Gujarat ATS arrests Rajasthan gangster wanted in over 35 criminal cases

July 19, 2022 6:32:34 pm
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Rajasthan-based gangster, who was wanted in 35 criminal cases, including murder, across three states in India.
According to ATS officials, Arvind Singh Bika, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, was arrested from Hirawadi Char Rasta in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. Bika is wanted in over 35 criminal cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, assault, rioting, robbery, extortion, jail break, assaulting police personnel, firing upon police teams etc. Two pistols and live ammunition were recovered from him, police said.
“A team detained Bika from Hirawadi Char Rasta. The accused used to run a 15-member gang in Rajasthan and has been involved in over 35 criminal cases. He is often seen posting threatening videos on social media with him posing with weapons,” a senior official of Gujarat ATS said.
According to the police, Bika was arrested in 2016-17 for looting a bank in Dhanera taluka of Banaskantha. However, he broke out of Deesa jail in 2017 and has been on the run since.
