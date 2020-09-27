Gujarat: ATS arrests man accused of printing counterfeit currency

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch has already arrested six persons in this case and filed a chargesheet. (Representational)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested an accused involved in printing counterfeit Indian currency with face value of Rs 11 lakh in 2017, who was absconding for the past three years.

According to ATS officials, Kamlesh Parmar, a native of Talod in Sabarkantha, was arrested from his native village Ghadi in Talod taluka.

He was absconding for the past three years after he was booked in the case which was being probed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch.

Parmar has been accused of printing counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 11 lakh in 2017, just months after the new 2,000 currency notes were introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of demonetisation.

Parmar and six other accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 489 (tampering with property mark) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) and only he was absconding for the past three years. The Detection of Crime Branch of Ahmedabad city police had also seized the counterfeit currency and equipment used for printing it.

According to the case, Parmar and six other accused wanted to purchase a ‘suleimani stone’ which had a superstitious belief behind it that one who possesses the stone cannot be harmed with any weapon. To purchase the stone from a seller in Ahmedabad, Parmar and the other accused came up with a plan to print counterfeit currency with face value of Rs 11 lakh at different places. Parmar’s custody will be given to Crime branch now for further investigation,” said an officer with the Gujarat ATS.

