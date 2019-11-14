Gujarat Assembly session from Dec 9

A three-day session of the Gujarat Assembly will be held from December 9 to 11. Minister of State for Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja made an announcement in this regard while also giving an outline of the business to be conducted by the House during the three days. The decision was taken by the state cabinet, headed by the Chief Minister, in its meeting on Wednesday.

Due to Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year, the regular Budget session of the state Assembly was held in July instead of February, which is the convention. And since, as per rules, the Assembly’s session has to be convened within six months, the latest session has been declared. Jadeja said that during the three days, a resolution will be passed regarding the Constitution Day that is celebrated every year on November 26. Similarly, one another resolution will be passed related to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Apart from that, Jadeja added, some new Bills will be discussed and placed for voting during the three day session. He also stated that some Bills that propose to amend an existing law will also be introduced.