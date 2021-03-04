Gujarat Assembly passes 3 bills unanimously

THE Gujarat Assembly, on Wednesday, unanimously passed three Bills amending the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013, the Gujarat Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2005 and the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Act, 2007.

The Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act has been amended to facilitate appointments of qualified engineering and fire safety graduates as Fire Safety Officers in the state for effective compliance of the fire safety norms in different kinds of buildings in the state. In January, the Gujarat government had promulgated an ordinance to bring in the amended provisions into force. With passage of the Bill, the ordinance stands repealed.

The object statement of the amendment Bill states that the amendments have been proposed so that the 2013 Act, “…is implemented effectively in a simplified, appropriate and transparent manner and procedure related to fire safety approval plans of buildings, fire safety approval and its renewal on periodic basis, registration and appointment of Fire Safety Officer, renewal of fire safety certificate is carried out in a simplified and transparent manner.”

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel introduced the Bill while saying that with increasing population and number of buildings, the current fire staff of the state government isinsufficient to check compliance of the 2013 Act.

Opposition Congress had criticized the state government in dealing with fire safety compliance in the state . However, eventually the Congress party supported the Bill .

Deputy leader of opposition Congress in the House Shailesh Parmar said that the state government had failed in providing fire safety to the people of Gujarat by effective implementation of the 2013 Act and therefore it brought the amendments to conceal its failure.

The House also passed a Bill to amend The Gujarat Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2005 to allow state government raise additional resources. The Bill states, “The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the resources of the States and the Centre. In view of this, to raise additional resources, the Central Government has allowed an additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the State Governments for the financial year 2020-21.”

The third Bill amends Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Act while renaming the university from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University to Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).