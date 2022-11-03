scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Election Commission likely to announce Gujarat Assembly election schedule today

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference on the Himachal Pradesh election schedule in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. The poll body has called a press conference at noon in New Delhi.

Last month, on October 14, the EC had announced elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will take place on November 12 in a single-phase followed by counting of votes on December 8. At the time, the EC refrained from announcing dates for Gujarat, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar saying, “We are following past precedent in keeping the announcement of dates for Gujarat in abeyance for now.”

Announcement of multiple state polls together, the CEC said, leads to longer wait-time for the declaration of results for some.

This is the third time since 1998 that the announcement of Gujarat Assembly elections has been de-linked from that of Himachal Pradesh. Polls were conducted simultaneously in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 1998, 2007 and 2012, but were held separately in 2002-03, after the Gujarat Assembly was prematurely dissolved soon after the Godhra riots.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

The EC normally holds elections together in states where incumbent governments are completing their five-year terms within six months, and announces the poll dates for these states simultaneously.

The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

If the Gujarat poll dates are announced today, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in the state after the official notification for the election is published.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 07:40:54 am
Next Story

A first: PGI records 230 chikungunya cases in October, 164 from Chandigarh

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement