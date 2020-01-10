Gujarat passes resolution lauding PM Modi, Shah on Citizenship Amendment Act

On Thursday, the state government announced a day-long special session of the Assembly on Friday to ratify the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill and move a resolution in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). On Thursday, the state government announced a day-long special session of the Assembly on Friday to ratify the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill and move a resolution in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Gujarat has become the first state to pass a resolution in favour of the new citizenship law. The move comes days after Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act.

After a two-hour discussion, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed the resolution with a majority vote. After passing, the House congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit shah for securing the passage of the amended citizenship Act.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, congratulated Modi and Shah for their “bold and historic decision” to bring in the bill and ensure its passage in Parliament.

Opposing the resolution, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala displayed a poster against CAA and the National Register of Citizens written in his own blood. The House was also adjourned for fifteen minutes following a ruckus.

Meanwhile, while presenting the resolution in the Kerala Assembly, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said the CAA is against the “secular” outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. He also hit out strongly against the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), BJP’s ideological parent: “RSS considers Muslims, Christians and Communists as their internal enemy. In Germany, Hitler similarly saw Jews and Bolsheviks as his internal enemy. RSS’s views are that of Hitler’s.”

