Gujarat: As traders reject ‘adulterated’ stock of groundnut, state government, NAFED pass the buck

After traders refused to take delivery of groundnut from a godown alleging adulteration in the stock, originally belonging to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of Indian Limited (NAFED), Agriculture Minister Ranchhod Faldu on Tuesday said that he suspected “something amiss” and promised to take action if NAFED filed a complaint. NAFED, however, said it had no power to file a police complaint and instead blamed the purchasing agency, GUJCOT, for it.

The issue came to light after five traders who had placed the winning bids during an auction conducted by NAFED to sell 30,000 bags (each containing 35 kg) of groundnut-in-shell refused to take delivery of groundnut on Tuesday alleging that the groundnut stock was mixed with soil and pebbles. The five, who had gone to a warehouse in at Pedhla village of Jetpur taluka in Rajkot district on Tuesday morning to take the delivery, claimed that the groundnut stock at the godown was not the same as the samples shown during the auction.

NAFED officers said that 10,500 quintal of groundnut stored in the godown of Jayshree International was worth Rs 4.72 crore. It had been auctioned off around a week ago at an average price of Rs 3,700 per quintal.

Following the news, Agriculture Minister Faldu held a press conference in Gandhinagar and said: “We suspect some irregularities have been committed here. The state government is ready to take action if NAFED comes forward with a complaint in this regard.”

But NAFED Chairman Vaghji Boda hit out at Faldu and the state government. “Apparently, he (Agriculture Minister) is not aware of what he is talking about. NAFED has no direct jurisdiction to file a police complaint in this incident as the groundnut stock in question was procured by GUJCOT on our behalf. Therefore, primarily it is incumbent upon GUJCOT to report irregularities, if any to police. Our complaint in this matter may not be maintainable.”

“If soil and pebbles are there in bags, it must have been mixed with groundnut when the groundnut was packed after procurement from farmers. If the stock was tampered with after it was stored in the godown, it is responsibility of the warehouse, which, in this case, is Gujarat State Warehousing Corporation (GSWC),” Boda told The Indian Express. The GSWC is the warehousing firm of the Gujarat government.

Boda alleged that there were irregularities in groundnut procurement and blamed it on state government. “We had signed agreements with five agencies for procuring groundnut on our behalf on the directions of the Gujarat government. These five agencies were identified by state government and it was the state government which decided the quota of procurement for each of them. These agencies in turn assigned the task of procurement to cooperative societies selectively but most of them were either sick or almost bankrupt. We fear more such incidents will come to light,” added the NAFED chairman.

NAFED had procured more than eight lakh tonnes of groundnut from Gujarat on the orders of the Central government. The record procurement, which was made in an election year in Gujarat, was worth more than Rs 3,600 crore.

Incidentally, Boda had last month expressed suspicion of malpractice in procurement of groundnut in the state and sought probe pointing to the incidents of fire at groundnut godowns.

A godown in Gandhidham caught fire on January 2, gutting Rs 12 crore worth of oilseed procured by NAFED. It was followed by another godown in Gondal taluka of Rajkot catching fire. There groundnut stock worth Rs 28 crore was destroyed. The third incident of fire took place in Shapar-Veraval.

