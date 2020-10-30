As Kevadia prepares for PM Modi’s visit, 2 dozen cops test positive

Preparations on in Kevadia in Narmada district ahead of PM’s two-day visit. (Express Photo)

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kevadia Colony in Narmada, where he will inaugurate several projects around the Statue of Unity, preparations are on in full swing along with Covid-19 precautionary measures.

On Thursday, as many as two dozen police personnel tested positive for coronavirus during mandatory tests and were quarantined.

Modi, who will arrive in Kevadia on Friday afternoon, is scheduled to make a night halt at the circuit house before participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations on October 31 to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Ekta Parade on October 31 will see representation from as many as 12 police commissionerates from across the country.

One of the major highlights of Modi’s visit to Kevadia — his fifth after being elected as Prime Minister — will be the inauguration of the seaplane project that will connect Statue of Unity to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad via a 45-minute flight. Modi will also inaugurate the jetty service for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity to cruise along the six-kilometre stretch downstream from the statue towards the Garudeshwar weir.

A release from the state government on Thursday said that Modi will inaugurate 17 projects, including an administrative building for the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority, Navigation channel and New Gora bridge that has been constructed to facilitate the movement of the jetty.

