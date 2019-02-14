Gujarat: Army jawan killed wife, twins in 2016, arrested for kidnapping

An Army jawan was Tuesday arrested on charges of kidnapping his wife and five-day-old twins in 2016. The three were found dead on Wednesday and police recovered their skeletal remains from the backyard of the jawan’s house in Bhilapur in Chhota Udepur.

The Army jawan had allegedly killed and buried the bodies of the three.

According to police, Shakuntala Rathwa, a resident of Umarva village of Pavi Jetpur taluka in Chhota Udepur had married Vikram Rathwa against the wishes of her parents five years ago.

However, due to Vikram’s location postings, Shakuntala boarded with her in-laws who allegedly used to torture her. She had then approached Abhayam 181 helpline and moved to a shelter home for women. She had also filed a case of domestic violence against her in-laws.

In March 2016, Shakuntala gave birth to a girl and a boy, after which Vikram insisted that she live with him.

As per police officials, Vikram told everyone that he was taking his wife and twins to Sikkim, where he was posted at the time.

Meanwhile, following the birth of the children, Shakuntala’s father Kalyansinh Rathwa, who had cut all ties with her post her marriage, tried contacting her to reconcile. However, despite repeatedly trying to contact her from March 30, 2016 onwards, he could not reach her.

Vikram allegedly tried to dodge his calls and even told him that Shakuntala did not want to keep contact with her father, police said.

Early in 2018, Vikram returned to his village where he allegedly got into a relationship with another woman. According to police, the woman was a friend of Shakuntala’s sister. Following this, Shakuntala’s family filed a case of kidnapping against Vikram.

The probe was handed over to CID (crime). Following a tip-off, that Vikram had returned to his village again this week, CID officials on Tuesday arrested him under charges of kidnapping. However, during interrogation, he confessed that he had killed his wife and five-day old twins in 2016.

The police then reached the spot where Vikram said he buried the bodies and recovered the skeletal remains of the three. The remains have been sent for autopsy.

“We arrested him for charges under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping) where he was named as prime accused. During interrogation, he revealed that he had strangled his wife and twins to death and buried them in a drainage hole in his backyard. We are collecting all the evidences against him. We conducted the autopsy of the skeletal remains that we found and we will soon book him under charges of murder as well,” said a senior official of CID (Crime), Vadodara.