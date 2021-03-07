Gujarat: Army helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’

An ALH helicopter belonging to the Army made a “precautionary landing” in a farm in Vina village in Mahuda taluka of Kheda late on Saturday evening. (Alaska National Guard via AP)

An ALH helicopter belonging to the Army made a “precautionary landing” in a farm in Vina village in Mahuda taluka of Kheda late on Saturday evening, while it was on a sortie Vadodara to Ahmedabad.

A release from the Defence wing said the “precautionary landing” was made by Colonel BR Nambiar, displaying “immense situational awareness and good flying skills to ensure a safe landing”. The chopper was flying top defence officials, Kheda police officers said. DSP GS Shayan said the district police has deployed personnel to cordon off the field where the chopper landed. “The chopper will remain there until the time that the defence technical team arrives and does the needful. The defence will take care of that part, the district police is only ensuring that the curious locals do not go near as the main road is barely 25 meters from the field.”

The helicopter, defence officials said, had developed a technical snag and was forced to land on a farm in Vina Village. The Kheda district police helped six officers,who were travelling on the helicopter, reach the circuit house in Nadiad from where arrangements were made for their travel to Ahmedabad by road, later on Saturday evening.