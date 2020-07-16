Gujarat: Application for GI tag for Mata Ni Pachedi registered

There are currently 70 to 80 people from 10-15 families practicing this art. There are currently 70 to 80 people from 10-15 families practicing this art.

The application for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for “Mata Ni Pachedi”, a textile art form in Gujarat, has officially been registered on Wednesday. The application was filed by Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) last week.

“We got our application registered at the GI Registry. It will take around three month time for its evaluation and approval. We are hopeful for its successful GI registration soon,” said Dr Narottam Sahoo, adviser, Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), state Department of Science and Technology.

The Geographical Indication is a sign used on the products that have specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to its origin.

“Mata Ni Pachedi” is a Gujarati term which translates to “behind the Mother Goddess”. “Pachedi” is a religious textile folk art featuring Mother Goddess at the centre and her stories and legends filling the remaining cloth. There are currently 70 to 80 people from 10-15 families practicing this art.

Traditionally, these pachedis are hand-painted or block-printed on cotton, hand spun cloth of rectangular shape, and natural and mineral colours are utilized for filling the spaces and in the dyeing process. They are referred to as ‘Mata No Chandarvo’, the great square shrine canopy, if the textile is square in shape.

This textile folk art is solely dedicated to depict the stories of Mother Goddess. Because of its sacred nature it is often referred to as sacred cloth, temple cloth, temple hanging, shrine cloth or ritual cloth of Mother Goddess. It is mainly used for rituals and has great demand during Navaratri festival.

If approved, this would the 16th GI tag for Gujarat.

