Gujarat anti-conversion law: Accused husband booked for atrocity; wife complains against father

Nearly four months after the Gujarat High Court granted bail to four accused as interim relief in the first case registered under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, (GFR 2021), the prime accused — the husband of the woman — has been booked in a separate case of atrocity, causing hurt and criminal intimidation filed by the woman’s father.

The offence was registered at the Gotri police station late Wednesday in an incident said to have taken place on January 21. Meanwhile, the woman filed a complaint against her father saying he was “trying to separate her from her husband”.

According to a release from the Vadodara city police on Thursday, the FIR — classified as sensitive, was lodged based on the complaint of the 53-year-old father of the woman, who is the wife of the accused booked under the GFR 2021. The release stated, “The incident took place at 3 pm on January 21 when the accused went to the complainant’s house to pick up his wife… When the complainant told the accused that he had been assaulting his daughter, the accused lost his cool and picked a fight with the complainant.” “The accused said, ‘I will not spare you, i will kill you’ and attacked the complainant while hurling casteist abuses…”.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections for voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentionally insulting and provocation to break public peace (504), and criminal intimidation [506(2)] as well as relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The HC had granted bail to all four accused in October 2021.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Megha Tewar, who is investigating the case, told The Indian Express, “The complainant told us that he remained silent all these days as his daughter asked him to not approach the police as she has been under pressure… We have registered a fresh FIR and started probe.”

Advocate Sajid Sheikh, counsel for the accused, said that the wife of the accused filed an application before the Vadodara Commissioner against her father, just before the FIR was lodged at Gotri police station.