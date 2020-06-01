Gujarat: Amreli records first Covid death, 438 more cases today

Amreli’s first Covid-19 fatality was a 55-year-old woman, who was hospitalised on Saturday. (Representational) Amreli’s first Covid-19 fatality was a 55-year-old woman, who was hospitalised on Saturday. (Representational)

Amreli district recorded its first Covid-19 death, even as Gujarat reported 438 new cases on Sunday taking the state tally to 16,820. As many as 31 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection which include 20 from Ahmedabad, three from Panchmahal, two each from Porbandar and Surat and one each from Amreli, Aravalli, Jamnagar and Rajkot. The total deaths in the state reached 1,041.

As many as 689 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday — highest in a single day. Most of them were from Ahmedabad (601), followed by Surat (30), Vadodara (18) and Junagadh (8) among other 11 districts.

Amreli’s first Covid-19 fatality was a 55-year-old woman, who was hospitalised on Saturday. “The 55-year-old woman from Gajerapara area of Amreli (town) had died on May 30. Results of her test returned positive today, May 31. The woman had returned to Gajerapara from Ahmedabad on May 28. She was a patient of asthma and hypertension,” an official release from state information department stated.

The release further noted that the woman had gone to Ahmedabad for treatment of asthma and hypertension and had stayed back in that city due to the lockdown. “Her condition was serious at the time she was hospitalised (in Amreli) yesterday,” stated the release. The number of confirmed cases in the district have also gone up to 10.

Among the 438 new cases, Ahmedabad reported 299, Surat 55, Vadodara 34, and Gandhinagar reported 13.

