Gujarat: Among seats wrested by BJP is Samajwadi Party bastion Kathlal

Out of the total 81 municipalities that witnessed general elections, BJP has won 73. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Among the local bodies in which the BJP wrested power from the opposition parties on Tuesday – when the results were announced– is Kathlal municipality of Kheda district where Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was in power for the last two terms.

By winning 15 out of total 24 seats in the municipality, BJP is set to form a body there. Whereas, Samajwadi Party has won nine seats and is set to be the main opposition party in the municipality.

Notably, Samajwadi Party had also fielded its candidates in the municipalities of Mahuva in Bhavnagar and Gandhidham and Bhuj of Kutch.

In Mahuva, SP has won five out of total 36 seats. In all, the party fielded 65 candidates in the state.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Gujarat president of Samajwadi Party Surendra Yadav said, “We had fielded candidates in the municipalities of Kathlal, Mahuva, Bhuj and Gandhidham. We will form the main opposition in Kathlal.”

Yadav added, “We were in power at Kathlal municipality for the past two terms. In fact, in 2015, we had won all the 24 seats in the municipality, but one of them was disqualified by the authorities. This time, our candidates were badly harassed by the ruling dispensation in the run up to the elections.”

Leader of Samajwadi Party in Kathlal Prashant Patel is the outgoing president of the municipality. Patel said, “In 2010, we won 13 out of the total 21 seats and formed board in the nagarpalika. In 2015 too, we swept the nagarpalika.”

“This time also, we were confident of retaining the nagarpalika. However, in the last few days before polling, local administration, specially police, acted against our candidates. And it is because of that our candidates lost. We will sit in the opposition, now,” alleged Patel.