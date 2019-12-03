Gujarat among least corrupt states in the country: Survey

Gujarat is one of the least corrupt states in the country, a state government release said citing India Corruption Survey 2019 conducted by a “non-political and non-government” agency, Transparency International.

Quoting Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, the release said that the survey was prepared by the private agency while taking responses of around 2 lakh people from 248 districts in 20 states. The survey recorded responses of 64% men and 36% women.

According to the release, 78% people in Rajasthan said they had to bribe to get their work done. Whereas Goa, Odisha, Kerala, and Haryana are among the least corrupt states, the release added.

“With an intention to have less human interface in the functioning of many government departments, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has got developed online systems and it has resulted in Gujarat emerging as a least corrupt state in the survey,” the release quoted Patel as saying.

In the release, Patel also cited a number of initiatives of the Rupani government to check corruption in the state like availability of online facilities for a number of key revenue services, online auction of mines, control over illegal mining through drone cameras, real time monitoring of 3,400 indicators of various departments through CM Dash Board initiative among others. Patel also mentioned that Anti-Corruption Bureau has been given wide powers by the state government apart from equipping it with modern gadgets like button cameras, pen cameras, voice recorder.