Gujarat: Amit Jethva murder convict Shiva Solanki’s son ‘dies by suicide’

Meet Solanki

Amit Jethva murder convict Pratap alias Shiva Solanki’s 24-year-old son Meet, who was a student of Oxford University, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Devli village of Kodinar taluka in Gir Somnath district on Monday.

Police said that 24-year-old Meet shot himself through the right temple inside his room at his family home in Devli village and died on the spot around 1.30 pm. “He was rushed to Ambuja Hospital and then to the community health centre in Kodinar, but was declared brought dead. Doctors said prima facie, it is a case of suicide,” Kodinar police inspector Gambhirsinh Chudasama said.

“He had borrowed the revolver from his friend in Kodinar town and was alone in the room when the incident took place. After hearing the gunshot, his family members rushed him to hospital. While no suicide note has been recovered yet, we are shifting his body to a hospital for conducting a post-mortem,” he added.

Chudasama added that Meet was studying at Oxford University but had returned to his native place around eight months with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shiva Solanki is the nephew of Dinu Solanki, former BJP MP from Junagadh. Dinu Solanki, Shiva and five others were sentenced to life imprisonment in July by a CBI court which held them guilty of murdering ATI activist Amit Jethva. The RTI activist was shot dead near Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad in 2010.

