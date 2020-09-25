Gujarat: Amendment makes document registration of properties simpler

The Bill also states that the burden of proving that the land has not been grabbed will be on the accused. (File)

To make document registration of properties in the state simple, transparent and to check crimes related to transfer of property through fraudulent means, a Bill amending the Registration Act was passed unanimously in the Gujarat Assembly, on Thursday.

The Registration (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2020 was presented in the House by Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel.

The Bill empowers the state government to prepare and circulate standard format or form of various kinds of documents for the guidance of general public, which may be used with or without modifications by them on their own without the help of a lawyer.

The Bill also has a provision for inquiry of ownership of right over immovable property. In the absence of documents of ownership right, the registering officer can refuse registration. For agricultural land, the person who is registering the property will be required to produce 7/12 document and a property card, in case it is a city survey land.

It also provides that the person executing the documents, his identifier and claiming party should, as far as possible, submit their Adhar card number for identification.

The Bill also empowers the registering officer to deny unauthorised registration of documents of properties of state government, central government, state boards & corporations, and immovable property which is attached permanently or provisionally by any competent authority.

In case of registration of document of any immovable property through fraudulent means or coercion, the Bill stipulates punishment of seven years and fine which will be equal to the market price of the property in question.

Patel said that these penal sections will help in controlling crimes related to transfer of property by illegal means.

