Ahmedabad: 10 feared trapped as four-storeyed building collapses in Odhav area

Six persons were injured and around 10 feared buried under the debris of two blocks of a four-storey residential apartment in Odhav area here on Sunday evening.

Following the incident, top officers of Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the accident site to carry out relief and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani instructed Ahmedabad Collector to get a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for help.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey said, “Six persons have sustained serious injuries in the collapse and they have been shifted to hospital. We are still ascertaining if how many people could be trapped inside the debris. As a precaution, we have got surrounding apartments also evacuated.”

“It’s a residential apartment and its two blocks have collapsed. There were a total of 32 residential units in it. The apartments have been built by Gujarat Housing Board in 1999. NDRF team has been dispatched from Gandhinagar and could be reaching any moment. I am also rushing to the spot,” added Pandey.

Meanwhile, it has come out that authorities had got the apartment evacuated recently and some people had come again to live in it.

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja have also rushed to the spot.

