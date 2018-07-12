Gujarat: After multiple thefts, former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma gets five-day bail to secure house

Former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma (Express Photo by Javed Raja/File) Former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma (Express Photo by Javed Raja/File)

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted five-day bail to jailed ex IAS officer Pradeep Sharma on the grounds of securing his house in Gandhinagar that has seen several burglaries including a recent case reported earlier this month. Sharma wants to install CCTV cameras at his house.

Following the incident, Sharma moved an application for temporary bail before a trial court in Bhavnagar court which granted him relief on the ground that a police team will be escorting him round the clock and expense of which will be borne by him. Against this order, Sharma moved the high court which allowed his release for five-day with police team but the expense will be borne by the state government.

Sharma’s lawyer said that he will be released on Friday. He wants to know what all materials have gone missing. The former IAS officer is lodged at Bhavnagar jail in an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery case in 2010 while serving as managing director of state-owned Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Limited. The FIR was lodged by Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau on March 9 morning and Sharma was arrested the same day when he was coming out of Sabarmati jail on bail in connection with money laundering case.

Earlier, Sharma’s plea for attending his son’s wedding in the US through video conferencing was not considered by the court. Sharma is facing more than ten FIRs, all related to corruption.

