Gujarat: After FDCA busts racket, 6 booked for selling Tocilizumab injection illegally

Two days after the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) busted a racket allegedly involved in black marketing of an immunosuppressant drug, Tocilizumab injection, used for critical Covid-19 patients, sold under the brand name Actemra, six persons were booked at the Umra police station of Surat on Saturday in connection with the incident.

The FIR was lodged after the FDCA laid a trap and caught Uma Kejriwal, owner of Sarthak Pharma, a distributor based in Vesu area of Surat, selling the injection for Rs 57,000 without a bill, as against the MRP of Rs 40,545. They recovered three injections from her possession.

After carrying out a detail investigation, a complaint was lodged by FDCA Inspector Mahesh Italia against Uma Kejriwal; Mitul Shah, owner of New Shanti Medicines in Surat; pharmacists Ghanshyam Vyas and Amit Mancharamani (KBVK pharma agency, Ahmedabad); Abhishek (owner of Dhruvi Pharma distributors, Ahmedabad); and Bhavesh Solanki, all residents of Ahmedabad.

Based on the complaint, Umra police registered an offence under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120(B) (conspiracy), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

Italia in his complaint had mentioned that she made a purchase deal of the Actemra injections by giving a payment of Rs 50,000 to Mitul Shah without taking a bill from him. She paid Rs 1.50 lakh for the injections to Shah.

Shah contacted his friend Vyas and told him to make arrangements of three such injections and transferred Rs 1.35 lakh to Vyas’s bank account. Vyas had bought the injections from Amit Mancharamani. For the delivery of the injection, Kejriwal contacted her relative in Ahmedabad, identified as Abhishek, who also runs a pharma shop, through his employee Bhavesh Solanki. Abhishek sent the injections Kejriwal’s firm in Surat, through courier.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Control Administration had booked four of the accused, except Abhishek and Solanki, under Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Drug Price Control order, 2013 which falls under Essential commodities Act, 1955.

Umra Police Inspector M I Salunke said, “We have launched hunt for the accused. All the accused had been earlier booked by the Food and Drug Control Administrative officials and they have also taken statements of the accused. We have got copies of their statements and are going through them.”

