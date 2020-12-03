Gujarat: After Covid patient dies, relatives ‘vandalise’ hospital in Chandkheda

A tour of the ground floor of the hospital reflected visible signs of vandalism, with broken glass panes of the pharmacy, owner’s chamber, and storage room. (Express photo by Sohini Ghosh)

Following the incident, Chandkheda police have registered a case of rioting and allied charges against relatives of the deceased based on a complaint lodged by the hospital owner.

The police has also registered a case of accidental death in the incident of the patient’s death and got post mortem done on the dead body by a panel of doctors.

The deceased patient has been identified as Amit Kapadia (36), a resident of Danilimda area. Kapadia was admitted at TLGH Hospital in Chandkheda on November 22. TLGH is an Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation requisitioned Covid-19 hospital.

“Kapadia was stable at the time of admission, with a high cycle threshold value (indicating low viral load)”, hospital owner Dr. Sandeep Dwivedi told The Indian Express.

Read | Queues at crematoriums get longer in Ahmedabad as Covid-19 cases surge

“The patient had a D-Dimer value of 268 nanogram per milliliter on November 23 (normal range should be 0-500 nanogram per milliliter) which then shot through the roof to 5,070 ng/ml on November 27 (D-diner is a marker to indicate blood clotting)…Throughout, the patient had fever. On Tuesday (December 1) morning, the patient further developed left eye swelling where after our visiting neurologist asked the family members to get a CT scan done. At the same time, we informed the family members to shift him to a tertiary care hospital as our hospital does not have in house diagnostic facilities of imaging, scans etc. The family was trying, and we were too, to see if the patient could be shifted anywhere. We called at several hospitals, but nowhere bed was available,” Dwivedi said.

“The patient also requested that an RT-PCR be done, so that in case it is negative, he can then try getting admitted at non-Covid tertiary hospital, which we did. The scan results showed that acute fungal infection developed in the eye and thrombosis, that is blood clotting in the brain, and upon seeing the reports, our neurologist too said that his complications are life threatening now, with a near 100% mortality. The patient was shifted to oxygen, and subsequently had to be incubated,” he said.

As per Dwivedi, the patient breathed his last at 9 pm.

“When we informed the relatives, they started vandalising property. I believe the bill was around Rs 2 lakh, but it remains unpaid, except for the Rs 25,000 deposit. We called for police help. At around 3:30 am Wednesday, the police assured the family members of lodging an FIR for medical negligence and convinced them to accept the body,” Dwivedi said.

However, the hospital owner has filed an FIR at the Chandkheda police station. There is no FIR registered by the family.

Kuldeep Parmar, the sole accused named in the hospital’s FIR, who is the brother-in-law of the deceased patient, refused to comment on the incident.

A tour of the ground floor of the hospital reflected visible signs of vandalism, with broken glass panes of the pharmacy, owner’s chamber, and storage room.

The FIR has charged the accused with offences pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, trespass, obscene language, mischief causing damage under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code apart from offences under Gujarat Police Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. No arrest has been made.

Meanwhile, in the incident of Kapadia’s death, police have registered a case of accidental death and got the post mortem on the dead body by a panel of doctors to find out the exact reason of death.

AMC west zone deputy commissioner Dilip Rana, who is also responsible for the privately requisitioned hospitals in the west zone, said, “The police are investigating the matter. AMC’s panel of doctors is also looking at the allegations of medical negligence.”

TLGH hospital has a total of 30 beds, 15 reserved by AMC and 15 in private quota, and at present the hospital has 27 patients undergoing treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.